Carmel International Arts Festival to Return in September

Each fall, the Carmel International Art Festival returns to the Arts & Design District on Range Line and Main Street in Carmel bringing with it a multitude of artists and vendors that appeal to everyone. It also brings an amazing line-up of very talented musicians who appear on two stages and in the Wine and Bier Garden area.

This year's festival, returning September 27 and 28, will feature several returning favorites, but also some new acts.

Don Farrell, President & CEO of Crossroads Entertainment, Board Member and Entertainment Director for CIAF, shared: “This year, I am excited to introduce new musical groups to our lineup! On the Main Stage will be Kanaka Jams with their traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music, Ten Branches performing original inspirational rock 'n' roll music, The Gene Markiewicz Band with their Jazz music led by Indiana Hall of Fame inductee for 2011Gene Markiewicz and The Revelators, performing rock and funk, Motown, R&B and soul, country and folk.

Also new to the Wine & Bier Garden will be singer/songwriter Cole Woodruff.”

A true indicator of the success of the festival is the return each year of such talented entertainers and the dedicated fans who come out to enjoy their performances. Farrell goes on to share his outlook, “I am honored to have had such talented musicians participate in the Carmel International Arts Festival over the past few years. This festival holds a special place in my heart, as it brings together our community to celebrate the vibrant arts and culture that make Carmel so unique.

I am thrilled to announce that many popular and award-winning musical groups will be returning to the Main Stage and Bier Garden!”

The official lineup follows:

On the CIAF Main Stage:

Saturday September 27

10:30 am - noon Tim Brickley & BLEEDING HEARTS

12:30 - 2:00 pm TOUCH OF GRASS

2:30 - 3:30 pm KANAKA JAMS

4 - 5:30 pm KENNY PHELPS TRIO

6 - 7:30 pm ON THE RECORD

Sunday September 28

11am - noon TEN BRANCHES

12:30 - 1:30 pm THE GENE MARKIEWICZ BAND

2:00 - 3:00 pm THE REVELATORS

3:30 - 5:00 pm PHONE CLUB

In the Wine & Bier Garden:

Saturday September 27

11:15 am - 12:15 pm Don Farrell & TERRY WOODS

1:30 - 3:30 pm Elizabeth Lee BAND

4 - 5:30 pm PHIL STOCKTON

Sunday September 28

Noon - 1:30 pm Tim Wright

2:30 - 4:30 pm COLE WOODRUFF