Capri Parrish Williams to Choreograph Three Rivers Music Theatre's CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

Three Rivers Music Theatre shares that Fort Wayne Professional Artist and Dance Educator, Capri Parrish Williams, will be choreographing their upcoming production of CARRIE: THE MUSICAL.

Capri Parrish Williams, a native of Edon, Ohio, is a professional dancer with dAnce.Kontemporary and the Fort Wayne Dance Collective Touring Company. She received her B.A. in Dance Performance & Choreography from Hope College in Holland, Michigan where she studied under Sharon Wong, Steven Iannacone, Anne-Rene Petrarca, Matthew Farmer, and Crystal Frazier. Capri is an active dance educator, choreographer, and performer in the tri-state area. Recent credits include FW Civic Theatre's MAMMA MIA (Sophie), NEWSIES (Dancer), WHITE CHRISTMAS (Dancer), Bryan High School's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (Choreographer), and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS... (Choreographer). @capriannapaige

Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast who's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. But Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it...Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, CARRIE: THE MUSICAL is the creation of Academy Award-winning composer Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), Academy Award-winning lyricist Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose), and book writer Lawrence D. Cohen. FORT WAYNE PREMIERE • Presented at Wunderkammer Company • July 5-27, 2019.

Auditions for CARRIE: THE MUSICAL will take place at Three Rivers Music Theatre on Monday, May 6th. Audition information may be found here: www.threeriversmusictheatre.com

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Production Team includes Andy Planck (Director), Brandon Porter (Resident Music Director), Capri Parrish Williams (Choreographer), Maggie Clifton (Resident Production Stage Manager), Luke Holliger (Resident Lighting Designer), Michelle Brady (Resident Costume Designer), Lyssa Troemel (Resident Props Designer).





