Jun. 28, 2019  

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Opens At Civic July 27

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the help of his children, Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car has magical properties, including the ability to float and take flight.

Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst wants the magic car for himself. The family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and batty Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher. Filled with amazing stage spectacles and unforgettable songs, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure.

Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming's children's book, and featuring an unforgettable score, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a family-friendly extravaganza that audiences will find "Truly Scrumptious."

Buy Online At Fwcivic.org Or Call(260) 424-5220. View Cast & Production team at: https://bit.ly/2ZYKsQx.



