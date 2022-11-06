CARMEL CHRISTKINDLMARKT Announces New Food and Gift Options for 2022
Opening day is November 19, and the Market will remain open through December 30.
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season.
New food options include:
- Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts
- Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common street food featuring deep fried dough adorned with savory or sweet toppings, such as garlic butter, cheese, cinnamon sugar or Nutella
- Käsespätzle: A dish featuring egg noodles and melted cheese, often garnished with crispy fried onions
- Tartiflette: A potato casserole-like dish cooked in a paella pan and topped with meats and cheeses
- Soups will be offered this year as well, such as potato soup, lentil soup and others.
Carmel-based business Sugar Creek Winery will also offer wine by the glass, as well as somesavory treats. Additionally, a German bakery hut will serve traditional cookies and wine by the glass, courtesy of Daniel's Vineyard.
New gift and vendor options include:
- Kinderboutique: Heirloom-quality clothing, toys, books and accessories for children up to eight years old. Goods are imported from Germany and the surrounding region.
- Werkstatt Souvenirs: An array of gifts and crafts made by German artisans, including wood toys, traditional bells, snow globes, finely carved wooden sculptures, and more
- Lichterwald: A hut specializing in lights, including Herrnhuter Sterne (also known as Morovian Stars), traditional German paper lanterns, candles, and candle holders
- ChocoIdea: High-end chocolate and chocolate sculptures imported from a German-owned company
"We are absolutely thrilled to have so many new products and food options for our guests to try this winter," said Maria Murphy, CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. "At the Market, guests can explore flavors and dishes that they've never experienced before, and shop for one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts. We are honored to bring the joy of these heirloom treasures and magical memories to Carmel, Indiana."
Guests can peruse all these new options as well as old favorites throughout the Market season. Opening day is November 19, and the Market will remain open through December 30. For full hours and a list of all vendors, please visit www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.
