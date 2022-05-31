American Lives Theatre Opens World Premiere Of OAK ISLAND: A NEW MUSICAL

A real-life mysterious island in Nova Scotia is the setting for a brand new musical opening May 27, developed entirely by Indianapolis writers. Joe Barsanti and Brandi Underwood first began work on "Oak Island: A New Musical" in 2016. Six years, several workshops, a concert version, and one pandemic later; the story of a family reckoning with buried treasures and resentments will finally be open for all to see.

American Lives Theatre (ALT), who most recently staged the Pulitzer Prize winning play "Cost of Living" by Martyna Majok for the first time in Indiana, will bring "Oak Island: A New Musical" to IndyFringe after years of perfecting the script by working on rewrites with local actors and musicians. ALT, which produces an annual short play festival of new work each year, is committed to nurturing local writers by developing plays and musicals from inception to stage. "Oak Island" is the first offering of this kind.

Barsanti and Underwood, both graduates of Marian University, have collectively performed, written for, and directed at several theaters in the Indianapolis area. Both have worked extensively with ALT in a variety of functions including technical and sound design. The cast includes multiple members who appeared in the concert preview version produced at the 2021 Fringe Festival Indianapolis. Joseph Massingale and Zachary Hoover play feuding brothers Will and Drake, respectively. Carrie Neal plays the conflicted mother, Grace; and John Hayes portrays the distracted patriarch. Child actors Tommy McConnell and Andrew Horras play the brothers in younger years. "Oak Island" bounces back and forth in time portraying a family split by those enchanted by the mysteries of Oak Island and those resenting the island's allure. In real life, Oak Island has intrigued treasure hunters for over 200 years, even spawning a popular History Channel series. The music is a blend of pop and Nova Scoatian folk music, combining the two distinct worlds of the show.

Oak Island: A New Musical

May 27 - June 5

IndyFringe Theatre, 719 E. St. Clair St., Indianapolis

Tickets are $10 - $20

www.indyfringe.org/Oak-Island

COVID-19 SAFETY: Cast and crew are fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination or negative test required for audience members. Masks are not required at this time.

The site for "Oak Island: A New Musical" is the Basile Theatre at IndyFringe, where American Lives Theatre has previously produced audience favorites "Gloria" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and "Admissions" by Joshua Harmon.

Rounding out the cast are Dan Flahive, Kerrington Shorter, Maggie Lengerich and Jack Lockrem. Designers include Barsanti, Underwood, Pamela Albrecht (lights) and Kris Steege (set). This production marks the final show in American Lives Theatre's second season. An announcement about the next season will be coming shortly.