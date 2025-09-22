Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series To Present AN EVENING WITH JAMES WHITCOMB RILEY In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Theatre of Indiana’s LAB Series returns this fall with An Evening with James Whitcomb Riley, a new play by Keith Miller that explores the life and legacy of the beloved Hoosier poet.

The reading will take place on Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library (425 E Main St, Carmel, IN), directed by Richard J. Roberts and starring Paul Hansen as James Whitcomb Riley and Nolan Daugherty as Caleb Johnson. Admission is free, though reservations are recommended.

Most Indiana natives grew up with Riley’s poems, which have been a staple of early childhood reading classes for decades. But An Evening with James Whitcomb Riley delves deeper: how did a small-town poet who once passed the hat after lectures rise to sell-out performances at Madison Square Garden? What scandal nearly ended his career before it began? And why was Mark Twain hesitant to share the stage with him? The play is based on a real-life event 132 years ago when Twain and Riley appeared together in New York for a sold-out performance entitled A Night with the Gods.

Riley’s influence stretches far beyond his poetry. His legacy includes inspiring the creation of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, the adventures of Little Orphan Annie in newspapers and radio, and ultimately the hit Broadway musical Annie. This new work brings to life the remarkable journey of how a country poet from Greenfield, Indiana became one of the best-selling authors of his time.

Following the October 11 LAB Series reading and talkback, An Evening with James Whitcomb Riley will receive a fully staged benefit production for Riley Children’s Hospital Foundation and the James Whitcomb Riley House. That performance will be presented by ATI at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the benefit performance will go on sale in late October.

The LAB Series reflects ATI’s commitment to nurturing new plays and playwrights, offering audiences the chance to engage directly with artists in readings, discussions, and workshops.

For more information on this season’s LAB Series and other ATI programming, visit atistage.org.