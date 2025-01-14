News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Rebecca Koerner - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Perlenfein/Hailey Wilmer - CATS - Stage West

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gina Bar-El - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Dance Production
CATS - Stage West

Best Direction Of A Musical
Adam Pankow - CATS - Stage West

Best Direction Of A Play
Josie Eli-Herman - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Ensemble
CATS - Stage West

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cedar Remmen - CATS - Stage West

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Katie & Daniel Damico - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Musical
CATS - Stage West

Best Performer In A Musical
Daniel Damico - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Rachel Rebischke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Play
WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Curtis Phillips - CATS - Stage West

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mitchel Rieth - CATS - Stage West

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Megan Gunnerson - CATS - Stage West

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Abigail Vogeler - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
 



