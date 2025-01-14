Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Rebecca Koerner - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Perlenfein/Hailey Wilmer - CATS - Stage West



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gina Bar-El - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre



Best Dance Production

CATS - Stage West



Best Direction Of A Musical

Adam Pankow - CATS - Stage West



Best Direction Of A Play

Josie Eli-Herman - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre



Best Ensemble

CATS - Stage West



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cedar Remmen - CATS - Stage West



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie & Daniel Damico - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre



Best Musical

CATS - Stage West



Best Performer In A Musical

Daniel Damico - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Rachel Rebischke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre



Best Play

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Curtis Phillips - CATS - Stage West



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mitchel Rieth - CATS - Stage West



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Megan Gunnerson - CATS - Stage West



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Abigail Vogeler - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre



