Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Rebecca Koerner - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Perlenfein/Hailey Wilmer - CATS - Stage West
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gina Bar-El - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Dance Production
CATS - Stage West
Best Direction Of A Musical
Adam Pankow - CATS - Stage West
Best Direction Of A Play
Josie Eli-Herman - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Ensemble
CATS - Stage West
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cedar Remmen - CATS - Stage West
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Katie & Daniel Damico - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Musical
CATS - Stage West
Best Performer In A Musical
Daniel Damico - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Rachel Rebischke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Play
WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Curtis Phillips - CATS - Stage West
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mitchel Rieth - CATS - Stage West
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Megan Gunnerson - CATS - Stage West
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Abigail Vogeler - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Videos