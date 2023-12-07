WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024

Performances run April 5-13.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

WAIT UNTIL DARK comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances run April 5-13.

Frederick Knott’s thriller ‘Wait Until Dark’ is the story of Susy Hendrix, a recently blinded housewife who unwittingly possesses a doll filled with illicit drugs. Harry Roat, a brutal and sophisticated criminal, coerces two small-time thugs into helping him con Susy into giving up the doll.

A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues as Susy and the young girl upstairs launch a counterplot against the thieves. The drama plays on the themes of darkness and light as Susy navigates through her sightless world, and the crooks signal each other with light through the Venetian blinds.




