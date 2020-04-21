Straw Hat Players Cancels Summer Season Over MSUM Closure

The Straw Hat Players at MSUM have canceled their full summer season.

Director Craig Ellingson announced the cancellation on April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying in a written statement, "We are incredibly sad we won't be able to share our summer with you, but our first priority is the health and safety of you, our family."

Last summer's season included Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, Disaster!, Plaza Suite, and Annie.

