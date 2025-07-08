SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW Comes to the Fargo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is coming to the Fargo Theatre next month. The performance is on Monday, August 11th, 2025.

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw premiered Off-Broadway Fall 2023 in New York after its smash out-of-town tryout in Philadelphia.

One of the most thought-provoking horror films of all time now is…a musical. SAW The Musical hilariously captures the events of the first movie, parodying the Saw that started it all, following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap.

Will they follow “the rules” as they discover each other’s secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids), SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q , pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love.