Medora Musical Opens Friday with Safety Precautions in Place

Despite the current global health crisis, Medora Musical will still be going on this season. The show premieres on Friday, June 19.

As described on the show's website, the Medora Musical is "performed live and outside every night, the show is dedicated to President Theodore Roosevelt's time in the Badlands and to the Spirit of the Old West."

New cast members include Jeanna Zenz, J'Kobe Wallace, Damon Fichter, Willow Osborne, along with new co-host "Calamity" Annie Freres

The show includes live country and Western music by Coal Diggers Band, live horses on stage, multiple featured variety act in the middle of the show, a dramatic reenactment of Theodore Roosevelt's famous charge during the battle of San Juan Hill, fireworks, and many more.

The show will open with "Smart Restart" procedures in place, which includes reduced capacity for each show, every-other row seating, and increased spacing between groups.

To learn more about the show and to buy tickets, visit the Medora website

