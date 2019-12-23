Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Fargo:
Best Actor (College)
Best Actor (Community Theatre)
Best Actor (High School)
Best Actress (College)
Best Actress (Community Theatre)
Best Actress (High School)
Best Choreography (College)
Best Choreography (Community Theatre)
Best Choreography (High School)
Best Choreography (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Costume Design (College)
Best Costume Design (Community)
Best Costume Design (High School)
Best Costume Design (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Live Pit Orchestra (College)
Best Live Pit Orchestra (Community Theatre)
Best Live Pit Orchestra (High School)
Best Live Pit Orchestra (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Musical (College)
Best Musical (Community Theatre)
Best Musical (High School)
Best Play (College)
Best Play (Community Theatre)
Best Play (High School)
Best Set Design - Summer Production (HS/College)
Best Set Design (Community Theatre)
Best Set Design (High School)
Best Soloist - Female (College)
Best Soloist - Female (Community theatre)
Best Soloist - Female (High School)
Best Soloist - Female (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Soloist - Male (Community Theatre)
Best Soloist - Male (High School)
Best Soloist - Male (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Summer Production (High School / College)
Theatre group of the Year (College)
Theatre group of the Year (Community)
Theatre group of the Year (High School)
Theatre group of the Year (Summer HS/College)
Nick Schons - CABARET - Concordia College 59%
Jack Johnston - CABARET - Concordia College 21%
Tyler Ronsberg - CABARET - Concordia College 11%
Jason Diers - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 31%
Thomas Gillen - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%
Michael Spiese - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 7%
Wyatt Amundson - YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School 24%
Dexter Conlin - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 19%
Blaze Remmen - MACBETH - Fargo South 18%
Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 57%
Kayli McIntyre - CABARET - Concordia College 21%
Kali Jo Klimek - THE WOLVES - MSUM 16%
Dawn Gunderson - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 43%
Maddie Johnson - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 41%
Dawn Gunderson - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%
Audrey Haugen - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 29%
Andie Peterson - Moon Over Buffalo - West Fargo High 27%
Percy Rios - WINNIE THE POOH - Moorhead High School 10%
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 52%
Carol Schuberg - CABARET - Concordia College 48%
Patrick Kasper - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 53%
Kathy Hanson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 27%
Camille Federowich - GODSPELL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 11%
David Triptow - NEWSIES - Fargo North 39%
Meleah LaPlante - NEWSIES - Moorhead High School 27%
Patrick Kasper - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shanley 24%
Patrick Kasper - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 42%
Michael Estanich - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 40%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Summer Arts Intensive 18%
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 100%
Shelly Gurt-Heist - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 41%
Shelly Gurt Heist - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 25%
Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players 13%
Sandy Thiel - MACBETH - Fargo south 28%
Liv Helm - NEWISES - Fargo North 20%
Bryce Henrickson - THE SECRET GARDEN - West Fargo High School 19%
Jason Resler - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 32%
Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 29%
Katie Curry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 22%
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 59%
CABARET - Concordia College 41%
MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 59%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%
GODSPELL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%
NEWSIES - Fargo North 25%
MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 23%
BLOOD BROTHERS - Fargo South 19%
FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 39%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Gooseberry 23%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 21%
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 35%
CABARET - Concordia 33%
FUN HOME - Theatre NDSU 20%
MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 59%
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%
WEATHER THE STORM - CASS ACT PLAYERS AT BONANZAVILLE 12%
MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 22%
NEWSIES - Fargo North 22%
BLOOD BROTHERS - Fargo South 20%
THE WOLVES - MSUM 56%
UNTITLED RADIO PLAY - Concordia College 28%
MEN ON BOATS - Conco 16%
NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 42%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 24%
BLACKBIRD - Theatre B 11%
YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School 24%
MACBETH - Fargo south 19%
THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 18%
Freaky Friday - Trollwood 36%
Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry 28%
Katie Link - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Fargo Arts Intensive 17%
NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 38%
Tanner Lind - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 27%
Shy Iverson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 14%
Brian Lynch - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 25%
Dave Wilhelmi - MACBETH - Fargo south 21%
Becca Green - NEWSIES - Moorhead High School 14%
Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 52%
Arianna Grollman - CABARET - Concordia College 48%
Katie Spokely - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 30%
Kellie Pifer - MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%
Angie Schulz - Dani Girl - Theatre B 15%
Andie Peterson - THE SECRET GARDEN - West Fargo High School 15%
Audrey Haugen - NEWSIES - Fargo North 11%
Hannah Krier - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 9%
Audrey Haugen - Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 24%
Andie Peterson - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 21%
Natalie Shea - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%
Drake Aasen - Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players 39%
Randy Taylor - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 24%
Clayton Perala - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%
Yukon Maughan - Blood Brothers - Fargo South High 18%
Dexter Conlin - NEWSIES - Fargo North 17%
Jason Diers - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 11%
Ryan Schlepp - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 45%
Jacob Priesler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 26%
Dillon Spurlin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 21%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 41%
Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 39%
TIMEPIECES - Trollwood 20%
NDSU Theatre 46%
MSUM Theatre 28%
Concordia College Theatre 25%
Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 71%
Theater B 17%
Cass Act Players 9%
Fargo Davies High School Theatre 23%
Fargo North High Theatre 23%
Fargo South High Theatre 17%
Trollwood Performing Arts School 41%
Gooseberry Park Players 23%
Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 20%
