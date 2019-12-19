December 19th Update: TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Fargo Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Fargo:

Best Actor (College)

Nick Schons - CABARET - Concordia College 59%

Jack Johnston - CABARET - Concordia College 21%

Tyler Ronsberg - CABARET - Concordia College 11%

Best Actor (Community Theatre)

Jason Diers - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 31%

Thomas Gillen - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%

Michael Spiese - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 7%

Best Actor (High School)

Wyatt Amundson - YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School 24%

Dexter Conlin - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 19%

Blaze Remmen - MACBETH - Fargo South 18%

Best Actress (College)

Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 57%

Kayli McIntyre - CABARET - Concordia College 21%

Kali Jo Klimek - THE WOLVES - MSUM 16%

Best Actress (Community Theatre)

Dawn Gunderson - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 43%

Maddie Johnson - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 41%

Dawn Gunderson - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%

Best Actress (High School)

Audrey Haugen - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 29%

Andie Peterson - Moon Over Buffalo - West Fargo High 27%

Percy Rios - WINNIE THE POOH - Moorhead High School 10%

Best Choreography (College)

TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 52%

Carol Schuberg - CABARET - Concordia College 48%

Best Choreography (Community Theatre)

Patrick Kasper - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 53%

Kathy Hanson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 27%

Camille Federowich - GODSPELL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Best Choreography (High School)

David Triptow - NEWSIES - Fargo North 39%

Meleah LaPlante - NEWSIES - Moorhead High School 27%

Patrick Kasper - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shanley 24%

Best Choreography (Summer Production HS/College)

Patrick Kasper - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 42%

Michael Estanich - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 40%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Summer Arts Intensive 18%

Best Costume Design (College)

TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 100%

Best Costume Design (Community)

Shelly Gurt-Heist - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 41%

Shelly Gurt Heist - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 25%

Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players 13%

Best Costume Design (High School)

Sandy Thiel - MACBETH - Fargo south 28%

Liv Helm - NEWISES - Fargo North 20%

Bryce Henrickson - THE SECRET GARDEN - West Fargo High School 19%

Best Costume Design (Summer Production HS/College)

Jason Resler - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 32%

Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 30%

Katie Curry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 22%

Best Live Pit Orchestra (College)

TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 59%

CABARET - Concordia College 41%

Best Live Pit Orchestra (Community Theatre)

MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 59%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

GODSPELL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%

Best Live Pit Orchestra (High School)

NEWSIES - Fargo North 24%

MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 23%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Fargo South 19%

Best Live Pit Orchestra (Summer Production HS/College)

FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 39%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Gooseberry 24%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 21%

Best Musical (College)

TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 35%

CABARET - Concordia 33%

FUN HOME - Theatre NDSU 20%

Best Musical (Community Theatre)

MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 59%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%

WEATHER THE STORM - CASS ACT PLAYERS AT BONANZAVILLE 12%

Best Musical (High School)

MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 22%

NEWSIES - Fargo North 22%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Fargo South 20%

Best Play (College)

THE WOLVES - MSUM 56%

UNTITLED RADIO PLAY - Concordia College 28%

MEN ON BOATS - Conco 16%

Best Play (Community Theatre)

NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 43%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 24%

BLACKBIRD - Theatre B 11%

Best Play (High School)

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School 24%

MACBETH - Fargo south 19%

THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 18%

Best Set Design - Summer Production (HS/College)

Freaky Friday - Trollwood 36%

Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry 28%

Katie Link - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Fargo Arts Intensive 17%

Best Set Design (Community Theatre)

NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 38%

Tanner Lind - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 27%

Shy Iverson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 14%

Best Set Design (High School)

Brian Lynch - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 25%

Dave Wilhelmi - MACBETH - Fargo south 21%

Becca Green - NEWSIES - Moorhead High School 14%

Best Soloist - Female (College)

Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 52%

Arianna Grollman - CABARET - Concordia College 48%

Best Soloist - Female (Community theatre)

Katie Spokely - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 30%

Kellie Pifer - MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%

Angie Schulz - Dani Girl - Theatre B 15%

Best Soloist - Female (High School)

Andie Peterson - THE SECRET GARDEN - West Fargo High School 15%

Audrey Haugen - NEWSIES - Fargo North 11%

Hannah Krier - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 9%

Best Soloist - Female (Summer Production HS/College)

Audrey Haugen - Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 24%

Andie Peterson - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 21%

Natalie Shea - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%

Best Soloist - Male (Community Theatre)

Drake Aasen - Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players 39%

Randy Taylor - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 24%

Clayton Perala - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

Best Soloist - Male (High School)

Yukon Maughan - Blood Brothers - Fargo South High 18%

Dexter Conlin - NEWSIES - Fargo North 17%

Jason Diers - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 11%

Best Soloist - Male (Summer Production HS/College)

Ryan Schlepp - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 45%

Jacob Priesler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 26%

Dillon Spurlin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 21%

Best Summer Production (High School / College)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 41%

Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 39%

TIMEPIECES - Trollwood 20%

Theatre group of the Year (College)

NDSU Theatre 46%

MSUM Theatre 29%

Concordia College Theatre 26%

Theatre group of the Year (Community)

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 72%

Theater B 17%

Cass Act Players 9%

Theatre group of the Year (High School)

Fargo Davies High School Theatre 23%

Fargo North High Theatre 22%

Fargo South High Theatre 17%

Theatre group of the Year (Summer HS/College)

Trollwood Performing Arts School 41%

Gooseberry Park Players 23%

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 20%

