CARRIE Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carrie: The Musical comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theater next month. Performances run October 18-27, 2024. The musical features music by Michael Gore, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, book by Lawrence D. Cohen, and is based on the novel by Stephen King.

Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

Comments