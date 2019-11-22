BWW Review: THE OUTSIDERS at West Fargo Sheyenne

West Fargo Sheyenne Theatre Presents: The Outsiders

Based on the classic novel by S.E. Hinton which she started writing at the age of 15 in 1965 and published in 1967, The Outsiders is a coming of age novel about the conflict between two rival gangs: The Greasers and The Socs (Short for Socials). The book is written in the first person as told by Ponyboy Curtis. The play does try to stick to that also by having Ponyboy narrate numerous parts. The Play was first published in 1990 and I hear there is a musical adaptation in the works.

I hope that this book is still required reading in high schools across the country like it was when I was younger. This is such an important story to be enjoyed and I was very happy when Marilyn told me she was bringing the stage version to Sheyenne.

I don't want to give too much away for those who maybe are not familiar with the story. The cast at Sheyenne did an excellent job bringing this to life. Teagan Beier as Ponyboy was excellent as the smart greaser who cares more about books & movies than the rest of his gang. Teagan does a great job on his solo monologues and has some very powerful scenes with Johnny.

Isaac Maya as Johnny is another great casting choice. Isaac plays the troubled Johnny so well and has some of the most emotional scenes in the play. The scenes in the hospital and at the end reading the letter to Ponyboy I saw many people tearing up in the audience.

Logan Lang as the tough and dangerous, but also misunderstood, Dallas is wonderful. Logan gets to really show his range with this character. He has some real standout scenes in Act II.

Avery Moxness as Cherry was so good. Avery is such a wonderful actress and has some great interactions with Ponyboy and some funny scenes with Dallas.

Carter Gill and Zac Schwab are perfect as Darry and Sodapop, the older brothers to Ponyboy. Even while giving their brother a hard time you can really see the brothers love come through. I also need to mention McKenna Resier and Emma Holder as Sandy and Marcia who also both did a great job.

Brayden Jeanotte as Bob and Joe Ysteboe as Randy were two more fun characters. Bob plays the drunk guy very well and Randy has a real nice scene with Ponyboy towards the end of the show.

With musicals you usually get the big dance number. In this play you get "the rumble" in which it looks like almost every member of the cast is on stage. It's a very well choreographed fight scene. Great job to fight choreographers David & Elizabeth Wilhemi.

Also a shoutout on the set design which was not super elaborate but was very nicely done. Also costume designers Claire Fenelon & Emma Holder.

If you are a fan of the book, the movie or just want to see a wonderful production I highly recommend this play. The whole cast & crew did a superb job and should be very proud. Like I said, this is an important story that I think all young people should experience. Congrats Sheyenne Theatre.

***Photo Credit - Mike Benedict

