BWW Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Shanley High School

Shanley High School Players presents The Drowsy Chaperone?

2019 has been a great year of seeing shows I have either never heard of or at least never seen before. The Drowsy Chaperone is one I had never heard of, but I am so glad I decided to attend. The Shanley Players have put on another great show (last years You're a Good Man Charlie Brown was so much fun). This show is kind of hard to describe but to put it briefly it's about a "man in chair" listening to his favorite record. This is a family friendly show that is full of laughs, great singers and even a very cool Tap number!

Right off the bat we meet Man in Chair, played perfectly by Alexander Fetner, who decides to break the 4th wall, while talking about how he hates shows that break the 4th wall. Alexander is basically the narrator, but also manages to take part in a few scenes. His character is so good and was easily my favorite of the show. A very talented young man.

Janet Van De Graaff, played beautifully by Ari Smith, is the fiance/bride in the show. We are very luck to hear her absolutely amazing voice on a few numbers like Show Off (including numerous flips and even singing while doing a handstand) & Bride's Lament. I remember her standout performance in Charlie Brown last year and this one is just as good, if not better. I hope to see her in summer theater this year.

Robert Martin, played by William Wadsworth, plays the groom. William plays the over the top Robert wonderfully and really stands out on Cold Feets and Accident Waiting to Happen. Cold Feets includes a wonderfully choreographed tap number featuring William, George (Sam Swenson), Aldolpho (Mateo Leslie) and Underling (Matt Swenson). Accident Waiting To Happen we get to see William blindfolded while on roller skates.

Another favorite character was Aldolpho, played my Mateo Leslie. Now I know Mateo is no stranger to the stage, but I was told by Director/Choreographer Patrick Kasper that this is his first time with lines and a singing solo. Aldolpho got some of the biggest laughs of the show with his purposeful overacting and hilarious facial expressions.

A few more great standouts that deserve mentions are of course the title character of The Drowsy Chaperone, played by Mary Noah, who has a great performance on As We Stumble Along, the Gangsters, played by Josie Harms & Sophia Welsand, on Toledo Surprise, Mrs. Tottendale, played by Becca Koerner, on Love Is Always Lovely and Trix The Aviatrix, played by Kaitlin McLaughlin, on I Do, I Do, In The Sky.

The whole cast should be very proud of this show and I highly recommend you go see it. Congrats to the cast and crew.

**Photo Credits NJOS Photography





