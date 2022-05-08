BWW Review: NOISES OFF at Davies High Theatre

Fargo Davies Theatre Presents: NOISES OFF

For those not familiar with the story, Noises Off is a 1982 play by Michael Frayn. This is a three-act show and each Act hilariously shows us how a play comes together or at least try to get through ONE ACT. Act one shows the final dress rehearsal before the play opens. Act 2 shows a matinee performance about a month later, but in a twist, we see the performance from back stage. Act 3 is a performance near the end of the run. Mix in a few love triangles, fights and wonderful physical and you get a recipe for fun.

The show features nine main cast members and five Ensemble members. If you like to laugh, and laugh a lot, you will enjoy this show. Even if you have never been involved in the production of a play, I think you will enjoy this very much. Rebecca Saari and every other member of the production staff once again bring high quality theatre to the stage at Davies.

The play was cast so well. The personality of each character comes to life on the stage.

Ethan Blesie plays the high strung director, Lloyd Dallas, wonderfully. He gets so worked up in some of the scenes that I swear I could see the veins popping out from his head. His interactions with everyone were great. Lloyd just wants to get through the show. I really enjoyed his scene with Tim in Act 2 involving the flowers.

Sadie Gompf is so very good as Poppy, the assistant stage manager. She attempts to help keep everything running smoothly. She tends to get emotional, and she also has a secret to tell Lloyd. I loved her scene in Act 2 with Tim.

Jack Reynolds portrays Tim Allgood, the overworked stage manager. Tim is overworked and has little to no sleep. He also just might be an understudy.

Abby Becher as Dotty Orley is hilarious. Dotty tends to be a little forgetful at time. She is also one of the main investors of the play. Her opening scene is one of my favorites.

Andy Tao plays Garry Lejeune, who just may be in a relationship with someone in the cast, or quite possibly two separate people. This, of course, leads to some great scenes throughout the show. He has some hilarious scenes in Act 2.

Olivia Jahner as Brooke Ashton. The character of Brooke may not be the brightest bulb in the cast and always seems to lose her contacts. I love some of the scenes where Brooke just continues on after everyone else has clearly stopped.

Noah Meline as Frederick Fellowes is one of my favorite characters in the show, and Noah does a great job portraying him. Frederick may inadvertently get involved in one of, what seems like many, love triangles in the cast. He also gets random nosebleeds.

Brooklyn Hannig as Belinda Blair seems to be the cheerful and sensible one in the cast. She is also very protective of Frederick.

Andrew Grothman as Selsdon Mowbrayis has some of the funniest moments in the show. Seldson is an elderly, mostly deaf and always drinking actor. Some of his entrances in Act 3 are so funny.

Mix in a talented ensemble including Bella Mayer, Flo Sherman, Lauren Diers, Julia Olson and Kyla Nelson.

Now, you take all of these wacky characters and try to get them to put on a show and just see what happens. This show will have you laughing non-stop from beginning to end.

If you have never seen the show, do yourself a favor. If you have seen a previous production of this, then you know how good it is. The students at Davies definitely do it justice.

***PHOTO CREDIT TO RENEGADE PHOTOGRAPHY