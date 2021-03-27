BWW Review: LEADER OF THE PACK at Shanley High

Fargo Shanley Players Present: Leader Of The Pack

The kids from Shanley take us back to the 60's! Leader of The Pack is a jukebox musical originally released in 1984. The show showcases the life and music of Ellie Greenwich. This show is pure fun featuring some of the best music from the 60's. I have always said I was born in the wrong decade because I grew up listening to 50's & 60's music. The first 5 or 6 concerts I ever attended were acts from the 60's. I can't believe I have never seen this show, but I am very glad I have now.

Director Patrick Kasper and the whole production staff have put on another great show with the kids at Shanley. Sandy Thiel did an amazing job with the costumes, as usual, and it's so fun to see the poodle skirts, bowling shirts, leather jackets and more on stage.

The music starts off with a bang featuring Megan Mathison as Annie Golden on Be My Baby, one of many hits by The Ronettes. We are also treated to more songs by Megan on Baby I Love You, Look of Love and I Can Hear Music but her absolute standout performance of the night was on the title track of Leader Of The Pack. This was a great song to close out the first act that had the whole cast on stage acting out the song including a wonderful job by Matt Swenson as Jimmy that featured a fun tap dancing performance.

The show actually starts with Lily Roshau as Ms. Love acting as narrator. After the opening number of the show we get to hear Lily do a beautiful job singing Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home. Over the next 2 acts we hear Lily show off her powerful voice on songs like Why Do Lovers Break Each Other's Hearts?, Today I Met The Boy I'm Gonna Marry, Not Too Young To Get Married, Christmas-Baby Please Comer Home and the final number of the show River Deep Mountain High.

Of course the start of the show is Ellie Greenwich who is played wonderfully by Jensen Drake. Her scenes with Jeff Barry while they are writing together or showing off their music trivia skills are so much fun. Jensen has an amazing voice and we get to hear it on I Wanna Love Him SO Bad, And Then He Kissed Me, Rock of Rages, Da Doo Ron Ron and What A Guy/ I also have to mention the great version of Chapel of Love that features Lily, Megan and Jensen together.

One of the big surprises of the night for me was sophomore Jacob Mayo as Jeff Barry. This young man has talent and I look forward to seeing much more of him. I already mentioned his scenes with Jensen but his singing and dancing on Do Wah Diddy Diddy and Hanky Panky are highlights of the first act. I was tired after just watching him perform.

I have to give a couple of shout outs. First to Sam Swenson as Gus Sharkey the record executive that give Ellie her first big break. Sam did a great job in this role. Next was Mateo Leslie who had 2 featured tap dance moments in the 2nd act that both got the crowd going.

I have to be sure to mention my pick for cutest on stage couple of the show. Of course during many of the songs we see the supporting cast members on stage singing and dancing along, but two that stood out for me were Sophia Wesland and Matt Swenson. Their scenes together were so much fun. The stage chemistry was perfect. I talked to Patrick after the show and he said he added all of their scenes into the show.

The rest of the supporting cast of singers and dancers all did such a great job. Everyone involved in this show should be extremely proud. Also congrats to the musicians back stage featuring Patrick McGuire, Mark Johnson, Joe Rudd and Jordan Degerness.

At the time of this writing you still have two more chances to see this show and I highly suggest you go. Everyone needs some fun like this.

***Photo Credits - Robby Njos