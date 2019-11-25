BWW Review: CINDERELLA at Richland Public Schools

Kind of like the story, a small town high school puts on the glass slipper and attends the ball. A school with a total attendance of 103 kids (7-12) and a total cast of only 23 kids came together and put on a fun show with their production of Cinderella. Director Lanah Akvik and Vocal Director Mark Aamold should be very proud of what everyone pulled off.

First of all great job on the set, shout out to Master Set Carpenter Dan Thompson and Master Set Painter Darla Rufer.

The cast consisted of four seniors, two juniors, one sophomore, two freshmen, seven eighth graders and seven seventh graders.

First off, we have Hanna Johnson, as Cinderella was wonderful. She has a beautiful voice and great stage presence. I would love to see her in another production some time. She was great on every song but some of her stand out moments were on "In My Own Little Corner", "It's Possible", "Ten Minutes Ago", "When You're Driving Through the Moonlight" and "Loneliness of Evening".

Zach Wulfekuhle as Prince Topher is another real good singer. Although he seems nervous at the beginning of a few songs once, he got comfortable he was very good. Some of his standout moments "Me, Who Am I", "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Loneliness of Evening".

Penelope Miranowski as Marie / The Fairy Godmother was a fun character who had a couple real good solos on "Impossible", "It's Possible" and "There's Music in You" in which she ends the song with an amazing note.

Tiana Schroeder, Hannah Malaterre and Isabel Viele as Madame, Gabrielle and Charlotte were a lot of fun also. All three of them did a great job on "Cinderella March", Hannah got to shine on "Stepsister's Lament", and the three of them were very good on "When You're Driving Through the Moonlight".

Kaden Schroeder as Lord Pinkleton was so much fun. This young man has great stage presence. His facial expressions and mannerisms were perfect. He stood out on "Your Majesty", "The Prince is Giving a Ball/Now Is The Time" and "The Pursuit".

Nick Wulfekuhle as Sebastian was another that seemed a little nervous at first but quickly found his comfort level. He had some nice moments in ""Me, Who am I" and "The Prince is Giving a Ball/Now Is The Time".

Jett Foley as Jean-Michel was not featured in many songs but he is a very good actor. He also has great stage presence and comedic timing and seemed very comfortable in every scene. His kissing scene with Gabrielle was hilarious. Jett was featured in "The Prince is Giving a Ball/Now Is The Time".

Congratulations to the who cast, crew and everyone involved in this production.





