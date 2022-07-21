ALL CHILDISH THINGS comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre this season.

A group of life-long friends and Star Wars fans come up with the perfect caper: break into the Kenner warehouse and steal a treasure trove of Star Wars toys. Everything starts off as smoothly as a Jedi mind trick until the Dark Side starts to beckon. Will divided loyalties and greed lead their friendship to implode like the Death Star or will the Force be with them?

