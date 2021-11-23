Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run November 18-21 and 26-28, 2021.

Nov. 23, 2021  
ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Now Playing at Mouse River Players

Alice In Wonderland is now playing at Mouse River Players. The production is by Lewis Carroll, adapted by Brainerd Duffield. Performances run November 18-21 and 26-28, 2021.

Alice plunges down the rabbit hole and becomes involved in that madcap and deliciously satiric series of adventures immortalized by Lewis Carroll. A kaleidoscope of action and madness, with the necessary elements of suspense and frustration to make it all work.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://mouseriverplayers.com/alice-in-wonderland/.


