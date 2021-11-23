Alice In Wonderland is now playing at Mouse River Players. The production is by Lewis Carroll, adapted by Brainerd Duffield. Performances run November 18-21 and 26-28, 2021.

Alice plunges down the rabbit hole and becomes involved in that madcap and deliciously satiric series of adventures immortalized by Lewis Carroll. A kaleidoscope of action and madness, with the necessary elements of suspense and frustration to make it all work.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://mouseriverplayers.com/alice-in-wonderland/.