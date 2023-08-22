38 Special and Elle King Come to The Lights in September

The performance is on Friday, September 15th at 7 p.m.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

EPIC Events presents southern rock 38 Special and record setter Elle King in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Friday, September 15th at 7 p.m.

About 38 SPECIAL

After more than four decades, 38 SPECIAL continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance. Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

For more information visit 38SPECIAL.COM

About Elle King

New York. London. LA. Firebrand. Punk. Renegade. Bold faced icon. Startling songwriter. Grammy nominee. Pop sensation. Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Award winner. Record setter. Brash live force. Brazen recording artist. Spider monkey on a tear. What if the story began with a banjo? With a residency trying to figure out writing songs. Perhaps a high gloss, but busted life and ultimately a secessionist raising in Jackson, Ohio? No wonder Elle King is hotter than a pepper sprout.

For more information visit ELLEKING.COM

This event will be RAIN OR SHINE and tickets are non-returnable. Bags larger than 5in x 7in are prohibited.




