YouthWrite Summer Camps Return for 2022!

YouthWrite is back this summer inspiring kids who love to write... just about anything! YouthWrite is an inclusive, multi-disciplinary writing camp that offers young writers the chance to work with superbly talented instructors from many facets of the performing, visual, musical, dance, film, and written arts. Camps aim to not only develop writing skills, but to build sound mental health and resilience for children and teens.



This year, camps will return to the Bennett Centre for the River Valley Experience, a program for youth ages 8 - 13, July 3 - 8, 2022. The River Valley Experience is a day camp, with the option of an overnight stay on July 7.



Each camp provides 8 hours of daily instruction and activities including visual art, yoga, dance, and music. Camps are led by high-caliber professionals from a variety of backgrounds. This year's instructor line-up includes Elsa Robinson, Shima Robinson, Marcus Fung, Thomas Trofimuk, and Natasha Dean.

YouthWrite River Valley Experience July 3 - 8

Ages 8 - 13

$635 CAD

$675 CAD for an overnight stay on July 7. Register Now

For more information, to register or for more on available scholarships, please visit youthwrite.com.