THE INVISIBLE - 'Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare' is Coming to Edmonton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Catalyst’s newest musical tour-de-force, THE INVISIBLE - Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare, is ready to storm Edmonton starting September 26 until October 5 at the iconic Eva O. Howard Theatre in Victoria School for the Arts. After this run, the show will tour to Vernon, Saskatoon, and Regina.

In 2020 this hit musical appeared in Edmonton's Maclab Theatre, blowing away audiences during a sold out run. Four years later, Catalyst Theatre brings it back to a local theatre used by students who would eventually be sent to fight in the same war as the characters in the show.

Receiving a record breaking nine Betty Mitchell Award nominations and winning three for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Costume Design, and Outstanding Lighting Design, along with seven Elizabeth Sterling Haynes nominations, winning Outstanding Production of a Musical, THE INVISIBLE is inspired by the stories of real-life female Special Operation Executives (SOE) in World War II.

France. 1940. After months of training and successful missions, the Invisible are sent on one of their most dangerous missions to date. Seven exceptional female operatives risk their lives to fight a dangerous war of sabotage, propaganda, and espionage — breaking new ground and defying expectations, these women achieve the impossible, helping to bring down the greatest threat of their time, only to go completely unseen.

This genre-busting mash-up of historical research, film-noir, graphic novels, and musical theatre is a contemporary portrait of the brave women who risked their lives to fight a dangerous war of sabotage, propaganda, & espionage during WWII.

THE INVISIBLE- Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare features Madeleine Eddy; Kristi Hansen; Melissa MacPherson; Katie McMillan; Amanda Trapp; Justine Westby; Tahirih Vejdani.

THE INVISIBLE- Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare is written, directed, and composed by Catalyst Theatre Artistic Director Jonathan Christenson with Set, Properties, Costumes, Lights, & Projection design by Bretta Gerecke; Music Production, Sound Design, Additional Music, and Music Programming by Matthew Skopyk; Choreography by Laura Krewski; Music Direction (Vocals) by Ruth Alexander; Dialect Coaching by Doug Mertz; FOH Audio Mixing by Michael Caron; Production Dramaturgy by Sarah Garton-Stanley; Assistant Lighting Design by Jeff Pybus; Assistant Video Design by Frank Donato; Stage Management by Frances Bundy; Assistant Stage Management by Nyssa Beairsto.

Tickets are on sale now and available from the Catalyst Theatre website at https://catalysttheatre.ca/productions/the-invisible/

Tickets range from $25 + fees and GST for students, seniors, artists, and veterans, to $50.

Comments