Shumka Announces 2022 Tour

Shumka has been planning its 60th Anniversary Canadian Tour for over two years. After two postponements due to COVID-19, they are now set to kick off Shumka On Tour with performances in Edmonton (April 7 & 8), Winnipeg (May 5), Saskatoon (May 13) and Regina (May 22).

Now, with the tragic war in Ukraine, Shumka feels the increased importance and significance of sharing Ukrainian culture with the community. Ukraine is a proud and strong nation and the Ukrainian diaspora around the world supports the homeland through the promotion of their heritage through art. Now, in these troubled times. Now, more than ever.



"This show was conceived and created over the last number of years during a very different time than we are currently experiencing," says Senior Creative Director, Leslie Sereda. "And yet within this work there are themes of peace, love and acceptance that seem more important today than they did yesterday."



Shumka on Tour will feature two new works including Shumka's whimsical Mosquito's Wedding, a true feast for the eyes and a love story with a message that all we need is love; and a salute to the past through an adaptation of Shumka's celebrated signature work in Echoes of Hopak. In addition, the Tour production will include Shumka's most recent film project - Promised Land - a tribute to the 130th Anniversary of Ukrainian immigration to Canada.

Join Shumka to celebrate the art and culture that is the heart of their homeland. There will also be opportunities to donate to Humanitarian Aid for Artists in Ukraine.

For tickets and more information, visit shumka.com.