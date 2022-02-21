Rapid Fire Theatre Announces Move to Permanent Location

Rapid Fire Theatre, Edmonton's leading improv comedy organization, has announce that they will be opening their very own theatre! For over 15 years, it has been RFT's goal to own a theatre of their own. That dream is now becoming a reality! They are officially returning to Old Strathcona, a full-circle move for RFT as they used to perform weekly for late-night audiences in this community at RFT's previous home, The Varscona Theatre, for roughly 20 years.



Their new theatre will be located in the Strathcona Exchange Building, formerly known as the Telephone Historical Information Centre, only one block away from the Varscona. They have already begun the exciting work of transforming this former phone-exchange-turned-museum into a purpose-built improv theatre. They hope to open the doors to their new theatre in 2022!



"It's such a rare thing to find a theatre space designed primarily for improv." says Artistic Director Matt Schuurman. "Our new home has been designed to create incredible experiences for both audiences and performers. We can't wait to share it with you!'



With their own theatre space, they will be able to expand their existing programming beyond what they currently offer, allowing them to provide more fantastic experiences for their audiences! The new theatre will provide RFT with much-needed performance, instructional, and administrative space, and It will help them solidify their presence in Edmonton's cultural scene for the next 40 years and beyond.