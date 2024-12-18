RIVERDANCE 30 -THE NEW GENERATION is Coming to Edmonton This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new anniversary production of the international Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance 30 – The New Generation is coming to Edmonton for five performances only from Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22, 2025 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. This special engagement marks the highly anticipated return of the iconic show for the first time since 2018.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.



To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world beginning in January 2025. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography, costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.



John McColgan, Director of Riverdance, said, “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”



Bill Whelan, Composer of Riverdance, said, ““It is so gratifying to celebrate 30 years in the life of Riverdance. What is even more uplifting is to see the growth in the numbers of young people actively engaging in Irish music and dance since Riverdance began life in 1994. This new breed of performers is not only rooted and respectful of their tradition, but also fearless in exploring music and dance forms from all over the world. For me, in a world that seems to grow increasingly narrow and insular, this is a powerful cause for celebration and hope.”



Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble. Composed by Bill Whelan. Produced by Moya Doherty. Directed by John McColgan.



Riverdance 30 – The New Generation marks the first return of Riverdance to North America, following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The 25th Anniversary Show tour included a sold-out, two-week inaugural run at Washington DC’s historic Kennedy Center, a special performance for President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and national television appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, GMA3 and Watch What Happens Live. The 2023 Tour kicked off with a special performance on America’s Got Talent, seen by over 7 million people across the country.



Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where eight sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.



Riverdance 30 – The New Generation is designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring sets by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller and video by Cosmo AV along with costumes by Joan Bergin and sound by Michael O’Gorman.



