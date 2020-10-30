RBC Horizon Emerging Artists Program Participants Announced

With the support of the RBC Foundation, the Citadel is so excited to welcome a new set of artists to the Citadel for a year of mentorship, programming, and development. After receiving many fantastic submissions from Alberta's next generation of theatre-makers, we are thrilled to have four inaugural participants in the RBC Horizon Emerging Artists Program!

Makram Ayache (he/him) is a community-engaged theatre artist and educator who splits his time between Edmonton and Toronto. His playwriting currently explores meaningful representations of queer Arab voices and his relationship to Lebanon. He often endeavours to bridge complex and interlocking political struggles to the very intimate and real experiences of the people impacted by them. Ayache has been nominated for four Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards for his plays Harun (2018) and The Green Line (2019). Most recently, Makram received the Playwrights' Guild of Canada's annual RBC Emerging Playwright Award. Makram will be developing his practice as a director and artistic leader in his time with the program.

Deviani Bonilla (she/her) is emerging as a choreographer, dancer, and collaborator. With background on different styles of dance, she has performed as a dancer with the National Folk-Dance Company and Mexican Folk-Dance Company, touring nation-wide in her natal México. As a contemporary dance performer, she has participated in The Collective Personal by Isabelle Schad. Since moving to Canada, she is actively engaging with well-established dance groups in Amiskwaciwâskahikan such as Good Women Dance Collective, Mile Zero Dance Society, and dance groups at the University of Alberta. Deviani will be developing her practice as a choreographer in her time with the program.

Patricia Cerra (she/her) is a multidisciplinary artist; at present she works as a performer, director, and educator. Her work has taken her to theatres around Canada, where she has worked on over thirty productions. Patricia has had the pleasure of world premiering many new works and finds great joy in play development. Patricia has recently been recognized with the Sterling Award for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role - Comedy. Upcoming she will be directing 'хлеб' as part of Here There Be Night (Workshop West & Theatre Network). Patricia will be developing her practice as a director and artistic leader in her time with the program.

Daniela Fernandez (she/her) is an emerging Latinx theatre artist. Currently, Daniela is interested in devoting her time to figuring out how she can lead and create space for underrepresented voices in her work and expanding herself as a multi-disciplinary artist. Credits include: until the next breath (Catalyst Theatre), Scenes From The Sidewalk (Plain Jane Theatre Company), Get Happy! (Plain Jane Theatre Company), A Christmas Carol (Citadel Theatre), Canada The Musical (Carter-Ryan Productions), The Drowsy Chaperone (Citadel Young Company), Working It Out (WorkPlays School Program). Daniela will be developing her practice as a sound designer in her time with the program.

Over the coming season, Makram, Deviani, Patricia, and Daniela will develop a mentorship program alongside the Citadel production and artistic teams tailored to their career goals. They will receive access to shadow and apprenticeship opportunities on upcoming productions, mentorship with industry professionals, specialized classes, access to space and resources, and more. As well, each participant will receive a $2,000 honorarium.

Shows View More Edmonton Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You