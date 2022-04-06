Driftwood Theatre Presents KING HENRY FIVE in July



Driftwood Theatre Group has announced plans for their return to the road with The Bard's Bus Tour. Back for the first time since 2019, Driftwood will present King Henry Five, running throughout Southern Ontario from July 14 - August 21, 2022.



An ambitious adaptation of three Shakespeare plays (Henry IV pts 1 & 2, Henry V), King Henry Five is a powerful story about community, the families we inherit and those we choose, and the legacies we leave behind.



Set against the backdrop of an contemporary patio bar and featuring Driftwood's signature blend of music, puppetry and Shakespeare's captivating poetry, King Henry Five rolls into outdoor community spaces across Ontario this summer.



This compelling saga will be told with a cast of only five performers. Led by Driftwood's Founding Artistic Director, D Jeremy Smith the cast includes celebrated Canadian theatre veteran Hume Baugh (Our Town, Theatre Rusticle) as Falstaff, Richard Alan Campbell (14 productions, VideoCabaret) as Quickly/Henry IV, Ximena Huizi (Rosalynde, Driftwood Theatre) as Poins/Hotspur, and emerging theatre artists Rosalie Tremblay (Trafalgar 24, Driftwood Theatre) as Catherine/Bardolph and Ben Yoganathan (Romeo & Juliet, X University) as Hal/Henry V. The production is designed by Julia Kim (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Driftwood), and will feature seven original songs with lyrics by Germaine Konji (2020 Musical Stage Company Banks Prize).

"By the time we hit the road in July," says D Jeremy Smith, "it will have been three years since we were last face-to-face with people across Ontario. I can't wait to share this epic story and the work of these extraordinary artists with our audiences."



Tickets for King Henry Five are now on sale online at driftwoodtheatre.com. In keeping with Driftwood Theatre's vision of theatre for all people, all tickets are available for Pay What You Can Afford admission. Audiences are invited to select from four one of four set admission prices ($5, $35, $50, $75) which best suits their circumstance.

Driftwood Theatre brings accessible, live, outdoor theatre across Ontario. Whether it's Shakespeare or contemporary playwrights, Driftwood produces professional theatre that reflects a uniquely Canadian experience. www.driftwoodtheatre.com