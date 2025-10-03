Citadel Theatre Reveals 2025/26 Playwrights Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Citadel Theatre has announced the four playwrights selected for the 2025/26 Playwrights Lab, a cornerstone of the Citadel's Play Development program. This year's Lab participants are: Cole Cseke, Mhairi Berg, Nicole Moeller and Alexandra Lainfiesta.

Running from October 2025 to June 2026, the Playwrights Lab annually brings together a small cohort of playwrights to develop original full-length plays or musical books that are bold in vision, innovative in form, and crafted for large-scale stages such as the Citadel's Shoctor and Maclab Theatres.

The Lab offers a space for theatrical experimentation and collegial learning, led by Associate Artistic Director, Mieko Ouchi. Participants meet regularly throughout the year to develop their scripts, culminating in public readings at the Collider Festival, June 5–7, 2026.

“The Lab is a vital part of our commitment to new work and to building the capacity of local artists,” says Ouchi. “We're excited to support these writers as they develop ambitious, original stories that reflect the diversity, complexity, and imagination of our communities.”

The Playwrights Lab is supported by TD Ready Commitment, Sponsor of Play Development at the Citadel.

As part of the Citadel's broader Play Development vision, the Lab emphasizes inclusive storytelling, international appeal and multidisciplinary innovation - creating opportunities for Edmonton-based artists to be showcased on local, national and global stages. Over the past decade, the Citadel has developed and produced 12 World Premieres, many of which have gone on to be staged across Canada and abroad.

More information about the Playwrights Lab, including artist bios and project details, is available at: https://citadeltheatre.com/artists/play-development/the-lab/