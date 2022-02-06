BWW Review: Edmonton Opera's LA BOHÈME is a Stunning Take on a Beloved Classic

After its unforeseen 2-year closure, Edmonton Opera returns with La Bohème, one of the world's most epic love stories. Composed by the legendary Giacomo Puccini, the tumultuous romantic drama has captivated audiences since its 1896 debut and continues to be one of the world's most-performed operas. Along with countless musical recordings, it inspired popular 20th century musicals Rent and Moulin Rouge! and often cited as the perfect choice for a first-time operagoer. Directed by Francois Racine and accompanied by the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, this version of La Bohème is sure to captivate long-time fans and newcomers alike.

The curtain rises on an austere 19th century Parisian apartment occupied by impoverished artists. Among them is Rodolfo (played on February 5 by Adam Luther), a stubborn poet with a wealth of creative ideas. While in a moment of rare solitude, he is interrupted by a tentative knock at the door and a plea to re-ignite a burned out candle. So begins Rodolfo's precarious romance with Mimi (Miriam Khalil), a seamstress residing in the same building.

As Rodolfo, Adam Luther showcases tremendous vocals and captures his character's fervent spirit. From the very first scene, the audience is swept up in Rodolfo's flights of fancy whether he's gallivanting with his roommates at an outdoor market or singing of his hopes and dreams. As Mimi, Khalil impresses with her emotive vocals, painting a nuanced portrait of a woman seeking joy in spite of her meager circumstances. Despite the libretto's minimal depictions of the couple's life together, Luther and Khalil beautifully embody the heartbreaking progression of Rodolfo and Mimi's serendipitous beginning to navigating a growing rift between them and weathering Mimi's pervading illness.

The rest of the cast bring equal depth and emotional versatility. Rodolfo's painter friend Marcello (Peter Barrett) and Marcello's on-and-off-again girlfriend, Musetta (Lara Ciekiewicz), bring equal parts vulnerability and comic relief. Barrett and Ciekiewicz are thoroughly entertaining as they banter with one another, the latter drawing big laughs as Musetta flaunts a wealthy new companion before a disgruntled Marcello. Rounding out the group of impassioned artists are Peter Monaghan as Colline and Luka Kawabata as Schaunard. Along with Luther and Barrett, the four men share a spirited onstage camaraderie, particularly during the scene in which the artists evade paying their rent by getting their landlord, Benoit (Tom Goerz) drunk. Also featured is a vast ensemble of Parisians of all ages, creating a striking image of a simultaneously dazzling and dreary City of Lights.

La Bohème unfolds among a trio of different backdrops, each of them rendered in evocative detail by a team of 14 carpenters. The artists' shabby garret apartment, Latin Quarter's hilly streetscape, and tree-fringed moonlit park are uniquely atmospheric; it is almost possible to feel the sting of winter and smell the baked goods hawked by the street vendors. The production's most striking image is of the Latin Quarter's Act II, revealing an elegant cafe and festive vendors' stalls that flank an imposing staircase. Deanna Finnman's costumes and Geoffrey George's lighting design complete the striking image of members of all social classes celebrating among the cheery red glow of street lights. Despite the story line's grim overtones, the production's overall effect is one of escapism and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

La Bohème plays at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on February 8 and 11. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for all audience members.

Photo by Nanc Price featuring Miriam Khalil and Adam Luther