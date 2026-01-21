BURNING MOM Comes to The Citadel

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Based on a true story, Burning Mom is a hilarious and moving play written and directed by Citadel Associate Artistic Director Mieko Ouchi, following one woman's unexpected journey from grief to radical self-discovery.

In this inspiring comedy, Dorothy, a 63-year-old widow, realizes life is too short to delay her dreams. Determined to honour her late husband's retirement plans, she takes their RV on an extraordinary road trip to Burning Man—a weeklong culture festival in the desert with no plumbing. Along the way, Dorothy faces hilariously challenging parking lessons, quirky encounters, and moments of quiet reflection. Through it all, she rekindles her adventurous spirit and discovers courage she didn't know she had.

“Burning Mom is the 99.9% true story of my mom, Dorothy and the unexpected journey she went on after the tragic passing of my beloved father after over 40 years of marriage. But while my mom's story began in grief, what I discovered writing it, is that it's actually about hope. It's about finding the courage to dive back into the deep end of life, even when you feel like everything is ending. I can't wait to share this joyous, hilarious, and surprising journey with Edmonton theatre-goers.” - Mieko Ouchi.

The second production in the Citadel's Highwire Series, Burning Mom is an Arts Club Theatre Company production that previously played to enthusiastic audiences in Vancouver in March 2025. The play received four Jessie Award nominations, with wins for Outstanding Set Design and Outstanding Performance in a Comedic Lead Role, for Susinn McFarlen. Tickets for this Rice Theatre show have been selling quickly, and audiences are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment.

Burning Mom plays February 14 to March 8, 2026.