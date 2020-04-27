The Chair of the NEA kicks off Aaron Dworkin's new Arts Engines interview series with DPTV. Watch their conversation at DPTV.org/ArtsEngines.

When it comes to promoting inclusivity, entrepreneurship, and excellence in the arts, there are few people who score as highly in all categories as Aaron Dworkin. Aaron is also a tenured professor at the University of Michigan, a member of the National Council of the Arts, a MacArthur Fellow, a violinist, a writer, a performer.

And, now he is also the host of the interview series, "Arts Engines," in which Aaron talks to leading figures in arts administration, who share their most valuable advice on topics such as crisis management, creative problem-solving, and empowering the future of their field.

This week, Aaron speaks to Mary Anne Carter, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. She describes her personal journey that led to a career in the arts. She explains her new initiatives at the NEA to bring the arts to underserved communities, veterans, and others.

She also discusses the current pandemic and how her agency is focused on helping arts organizations across the country survive while their doors are closed. She says that we will return to normal, but it will be a new normal, as the arts community finds innovative ways to create safe environments for their staff and guests.

Through all this, she remains optimistic. She says she sees many positives in the way people have responded to the crisis and what the arts community is doing to help first responders.

As she told Aaron, "Seeing regular ordinary people doing extraordinary things for others who are out there protecting us. And for me, that is where I get my inspiration."

Please join Aaron and his guest at DPTV.org/ArtsEngines.







