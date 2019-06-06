Flint School Of Performing Arts' 2019 Chamber Music Series Begins This Friday

The School of Performing Arts (FSPA) and Flint Symphony Orchestra (FSO) are bringing a four-week series of free chamber music concerts to MacArthur Recital Hall starting Friday, June 7 at 7pm. The series will feature professional musicians from the Flint Symphony Orchestra and Flint School of Performing Arts performing side-by-side with different instrumentation each week. Doors open at 6:30pm with post-concert receptions following each performance.

Chamber music features compositions created specifically for a small group of instruments and can range from string quartets to woodwind quintets and more. This musical setting offers an intimate experience for the listener and performer both. This year's series highlights a different instrument/instrument group each week, including Harp, Piano, Strings, and Winds.

June 7: Harp featuring Ravel's Introduction and Allegro, Jolivet's Chant de Linos, Jean Cras' Quintet Performers: Brittany DeYoung, harp; Keith Dwyer, clarinet; Zeljko Milicevic & Ching-Wen Tseng, violins; Yulia Kim, cello; Scott Graddy, flute; Dilek Engin-Stolarchuk, viola

June 14: Piano featuring Dohn nyi's Sextet Op, 37, Vaughan Williams' Piano Quintet in C minor Performers: Zeljko Milicevic, violin; Janine Bradbury, viola; Brandon Cota, cello; Michele LaNoue, clarinet; Carrie Banfield-Taplin, horn; Katena Dinas, piano, Gregg Emerson Powell, double bass; Katena Dinas, piano Special Repeat Performance June 15: First United Methodist Church of Ann Arbor, Downtown 120 S State St., Ann Arbor, MI 49104

June 21: Strings featuring Beethoven's String Trio in D Major, Op. 9, Brahms' Sextet, Op. 18 No. 1 in B-flat Performers: Zeljko Milicevic & Judy Lin Wu, violins; Janine Bradbury & Alycia Wilder, violas; Yulia Kim & Brandon Cota, celli

June 28: Winds featuring Gounod's Petite Symphonie, Beethoven's Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20 Performers: Bryan Guarnuccio, flute; Liz Spector Callahan & Timothy Michling, oboes; Nicholas Thompson & Michelle LaNoue, clarinet; Roger Maki-Schramm & Dean Zimmerman, bassoons; Carrie Banfield-Taplin, Kurt Civilette, horns; Samvel Arakelyan, violin; Janina Bradbury, viola; Judith Vander Weg, cello; Gregg Emerson Powell, double bass

The 2019 Chamber Series is sponsored by Patricia Cumings Dort Fund and The David T. Dort Fund.



