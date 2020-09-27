Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Detroit's Historic Majestic Theatre Placed on the Market

This comes after the theatre recently underwent a $1 million renovation in 2018.

Sep. 27, 2020  

Detroit's historic Majestic Theatre has been placed on the market, Click On Detroit reports.

The real estate listing includes nearly the entire block with the Majestic Theatre, Garden Bowl, Alley Deck and Bar, Sgt Pepperoni's Pizzeria and the Magic Stick Music Venue.

View the real estate listing at https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/Majestic-Complex/21048259/.

It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.

Read the original story on Click On Detroit.


