BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards Update: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Detroit:

Best Actor in a Musical

Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 9%

Adrian Adkins - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%

Este'Fan Kizer - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Best Actor in a Play

Sean Harbert - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%

Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk 7%

Jeremy Koch - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Farmers Alley Theatre 5%

Best Actress in a Musical

Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%

Daniela Delahuerta - WEST SIDE STORY - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Lexi Gambino - FREAKY FRIDAY - DYPAC 4%

Best Actress in a Play

Naomi Black - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%

Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Erica Gunaca - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Ridgedale Players 5%

Best Choreography

Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Molly Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%

Valerie Mould - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bloomfield Players Community Theatre 5%

Best Community Theatre

Downriver Actors Guild 11%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%

The Croswell Opera House 8%

Best Costume Design

Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 10%

Shayla Curran - MATILDA - Starlight Theater 8%

Roene Trevisan - MAMMA MIA! - The Sauk 5%

Best Director of a Play

Steven Cunningham - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%

Hans Friedrichs - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%

Jennifer Wagler - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Sauk 6%

Best Director of Musical

Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%

Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 6%

Maria Mikulec - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%

Best Ensemble of a Musical

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%

Best Ensemble of a Play

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%

SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 9%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%

Best Lighting Design

Daina Schippers - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%

Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 7%

Tracy McCullough - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Sauk 6%

Best Music Direction

Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 9%

Lisa Lawrence - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tibbits Opera House 6%

Sarah Altenburg - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%

Best Musical

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 4%

Best Play

SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 9%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%

Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)

HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit 26%

ALADDIN - Broadway in Detroit 13%

COME FROM AWAY - Wharton Center for Performing Arts 10%

Best Production for Young Adults

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 15%

MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 15%

FREAKY FRIDAY - DYPAC 8%

Best Set Design

Daina Schippers and Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%

Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%

Dave Overholdt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 7%

Best Shakespearean Actor

Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 20%

John Lepard - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%

Jonathon Davidson - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 14%

Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role

Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 26%

Lee Cleaveland - THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 19%

Ian Geers - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Shakespearean Actress

Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 38%

Pj Sallans - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 23%

Catherine Coffey - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 17%

Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role

Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 19%

Allison Megroet - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%

Claire Jolliffe - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 10%

Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 22%

KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 17%

THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%

Best Shakespearean Production

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 15%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 14%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 14%

Best Sound Design

Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 10%

Brian Bickel - SPRING AWAKENING - Fuse Theater Company 10%

CJ Drenth - AVENUE Q - Farmers Alley Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Ray Pratt - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Sauk 10%

Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%

Tom Downey - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Players Guild of Dearborn 5%

Best Supporting Actor in Musical

Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%

Nick Fioretti - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%

Isaac Harless - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 4%

Best Supporting Actress in Musical

Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater 8%

Stephanie Payton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%

Loren Corbin - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Sauk 5%

Best Supporting Actress in Play

Daina Schippers - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 11%

Lois Williams - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - The Sauk 7%

Erica Gunaca - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 7%

Best Youth Performance (Under 18)

Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 11%

Sarahfay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%

Sophia Bernard - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Theatre of the Year

Downriver Actors Guild 10%

The Croswell Opera House 8%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%

