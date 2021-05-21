Barn Theatre School Announces 75th Anniversary Season – Live Shows Return this Summer

The Barn Theatre School will bring back live on-stage performances to Augusta this summer, especially after the pandemic shut down live performances and theatres all across the country last year.

The 75th Anniversary Season brings back many fan favorites including MAMMA MIA!, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and ROCKY HORROR SHOW, along with Dolly Parton'S 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, AND SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE BROADWAY MUSICAL along with special showings of films recorded last summer in "the Barn" and performances of DOUBLE "0" 69 written by the Barn Theatre's own Brendan Ragotzy and A SLIPPERY SLOPE by Patrick Hunter.

A special 75th Diamon Jubilee Gala Weekend Celebration takes place June 25, 26, 27 with live performances, food, music and appearances by Famous Barnies.

2021 Season Line Up

Films Recorded on the Barn Theatre Stage will kick off the season with special showings. Each show will be followed by the well-known Bar Show immediately following in the Rehearsal Shed.

· June 8 - 13, see IN HOT WATER written by Patrick Hunter

· June 15-20, see THE Whistle Pig'S REVENGE written by Brendan Ragotzy

June 25 - 27, the 75th Anniversary Gala Celebration

Mainstage Season Line Up

· July 6 - 18, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL!

· July 20 - August 1, MAMMA MIA!

· August 3 - 15, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

· August 17 - 29, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

· August 31 - September 12, Double 0 69, written by Brendan Ragotzy

· September 14-19, BEN HUR (A Comedy)

· September 21 - 26, A SLIPPERY SLOPE, written by Patrick Hunter

· October 22 - 31, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

"We cannot wait to see everyone back at the Barn this summer, fall and winter. We've missed everything about our summer seasons. We've been hard at work with other improvements to ensure our 75th Summer is the best yet. And, if it weren't for the love and support of our patrons, Barnies, and community, we would not be here. The support we received over the last year was tremendous and we are overwhelmed by the continued love and support. We cannot wait to see everyone at our Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration kicking off our 75th Anniversary season!" shared Brendan and Penelope Ragotzy.

Other special events will take place throughout the season to truly celebrate 75 years of live theater, the Barn Theatre's Apprentice Actor Program, along with may famous Barn alumni (Famous Barnies).

July 11 - 12 they will show the movie Raunch and Roll. This will be the only theatrical presentation in Michigan after the national release on June 1! This is an extremely special showing. Not only was most of the filming done in Michigan but some cast and crew will be in attendance.

November 4, 5, 6, and 7, Tom Wopat, a Barn Theatre favorite son, and his band will be performing on the mainstage.

December 10 - 21, the holiday season will conclude the 75th year with the 8th Annual Christmas Cabaret in the Shed.

While the stage was dark during the 2020 season, many improvements were added to the Barn Theatre including an expansion of their liquor license to apply to the grounds, a second bar has been added on the backside of the barn, a new silo souvenir museum and store will open later this summer along with many other important maintenance updates and improvements to structures on the property.

Closer to opening the season updated safety policies and protocols, consistent with the guidance from public health officials at that time. Rest assured the safety and well-being of our company, patrons and supporters will be at the forefront

For information about the season, show details, ticket information, and more, visit www.barntheatreschool.org. The box office opens Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10 am.