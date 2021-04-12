University of Iowa Theatre Department Will Steam ASCEND Next Week

The University of Iowa Theatre Department will present a livestream performance of Ascend on April 21, 2021. The production is directed by Margarita Blush.

Climb, take off, soar...Rise to a higher point and at the same time, go toward the beginning, go back in time...An original, collaboratively created visual theatre production, Ascend invites audiences to experience once again the ritual of theatre, coming together in a collective breath that transcends the everyday. Ascend lifts us up, nurtures our souls, and reminds us of the connections between everything in our world. It reminds us that life always finds a way forward; that beauty, hope, contemplation, and kindness are humanity's greatest strengths and the only way toward a better future.

If you are unable to join in for the live stream, the performance will be made available on the Theatre Arts YouTube channel beginning Saturday, April 24 through May 20, 2021.

This event is free and will be presented online. All performance dates are subject to change. Please visit the Arts Iowa Calendar for the most up-to-date information.

Learn more at https://theatre.uiowa.edu/production/mainstage/ascend-live-stream-performance.