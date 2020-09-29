The Des Moines Playhouse Offers Fall Theatre Classes

The theatre has six classes for students in preschool-grade 12, beginning Oct. 10, 2020.

The Des Moines Playhouse is welcoming students back into the theatre for classes this fall while also offering other classes exclusively online. The theatre has six classes for students in preschool-grade 12, beginning Oct. 10, 2020. For class descriptions and registrations, visit dmplayhouse.com.

Creative drama classes for students in pre-kindergarten-grade 3 are literature-based and include dramatic play and theatre games. Picture Perfect for pre-K and kindergarten students, Storytime for students in grades 1-2, and Creative Characters: FUNdamentals for students in grades 2-3 will be taught in-person at The Playhouse by master teachers Robin Breen Fulton and Brett Spahr . These classes will move online using the Zoom platform should that become necessary.

Building on the successes of The Playhouse's summer virtual classes, programs for students in grades 4-12 will be held online via Zoom. Teaching artist Jenna Darsee will use the Mr. Lemoncello books to help students in grades 4-6 create scenic elements and create and rehearse scenes culminating in a virtual performance. Performance Academy, in which students in grades 4-8 rehearse and perform the musical Dear Edwina in 10 sessions, has been adapted by Music Theatre International to accommodate every aspect online. Teaching artist Meredith Toebben will be director/musical director for this 20-minute musical based on the popular books. Master teacher Melissa Chavas-Miller will lead students in grades 7-12 in developing, writing, and performing monologues based on their personal experiences during the pandemic.

In preparation for providing in-person classes, The Playhouse has drawn upon the guidelines suggested by local, state, and federal agencies, experts, and associations to create the theatre's procedures. The Playhouse continues to monitor current recommendations, guidelines, and restrictions. Full safety guidelines are posted on the theatre's website, dmplayhouse.com. Protocols for keeping students and staff safe include:

A longstanding policy that asks students and staff to stay home if feeling unwell. The theatre further requests individuals stay home that have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 or are awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Playhouse will refund tuition.

Masks are required at all times for all students and staff.

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet will be observed.

Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the building.

Classes are limited to 10 students plus an instructor.

Each class will be assigned an entrance. Teachers will meet students at the door as parents and caregivers will not be allowed to enter the building.

Each class will be assigned a restroom. Restrooms are single use so staff can sanitize the restrooms after each use.



Theatre arts education at The Playhouse provides students with the opportunity to explore, create, imagine, and express themselves, all within a safe, nurturing environment. Every class at The Playhouse is unique and led by the theatre's professional teaching artists.

The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows every year since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

For more information about The Playhouse, classes, and reopening procedures, visit The Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or contact Robin Spahr, education associate, at 515.974.5365.

