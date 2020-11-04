THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Available On Demand December 4-6

City Circle Theatre Company will present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, by Oscar Wilde, as a virtual production available on demand December 4-6. Tickets are $12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

According to director Elizabeth Tracey: "Oscar Wilde once said 'Life is far too important a thing ever to talk seriously about it.' On the surface, The Importance of Being Earnest is silly, with superficial characters discussing preposterous situations. But it is the rich subtext and Wilde's beautiful use of the English language that gives this play its popular longevity. With the brilliant use of farce, Oscar Wilde shakes the hypocrisy of Victorian society and their views on marriage, social stratification, and sexuality, that still rings true today. It is hard to imagine that this play was written over 100 years ago!"

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

December 4, 5, & 6

In fashionable Victorian London, Jack and Algernon escape their responsibilities by leading adventurous double lives. It's all good fun until both friends adopt the same alter ego! Suddenly two men named "Earnest Worthing" are wooing England's most eligible young ladies. Just one step ahead of disaster, the friends must grapple with the hilarious consequences of their deception in this "trivial comedy for serious people." Full of Oscar Wilde's dazzling wordplay, this beloved comedy leaves no doubt that fact is more fanciful than fiction.

For information about upcoming performances visit www.CoralvilleArts.org of call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Shows View More Des Moines Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You