THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY to Be Presented in Concert As Part of the Covered Bridge Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Winterset Stage will present a special concert version of the Tony Award–winning musical The Bridges of Madison County during the 2025 Covered Bridge Festival, October 11–12, at the historic Iowa Theater. More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the 1995 film starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood.

Directed and coordinated by Megan Barrett of Winterset, the concert brings the story home to the birthplace of legendary actor John Wayne and the setting of Robert James Waller’s best-selling novel.

Starring as Francesca is Christine Hope, a Carbonell Award–nominated actress and singer whose career spans Off-Broadway, national tours, regional theatre, television, and recording. Known for bringing a compellingly human presence to roles that balance emotional intelligence and vulnerability, Hope is a proud member of Actor’s Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. She will be joined onstage by Whit Ellsworth as Robert, Jason Stolte as Bud, Tori “Ollie” Clausen as Caroline, Zach Jordan as Michael, and Megan Barrett as the Route 21 “Lady.”

Live music will be performed by Sonya Siebert on piano, Judy Woody and Graham Barrett on violin, Katy Schmitt on cello, and Megan Barrett on guitar, creating an intimate chamber-style accompaniment for the concert performances.

Performances will take place at the Iowa Theater on Saturday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and on Sunday, October 12 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County is based on the best-selling novel by Robert James Waller. The musical, with a Tony Award–winning score by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Marsha Norman, tells the sweeping story of an Italian woman living in Iowa whose brief, unexpected love affair with a National Geographic photographer changes their lives forever.