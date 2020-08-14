Sioux City Community Theatre Hosts Mini Youth Camp

The Youth Theatre plans to hold fall and spring theater classes.

Sioux City Community Theatre held a mini youth camp for students age 4-19, after a few months without any in person programming, Sioux City Journal reports.

"I really wanted to have something for them to do," said Benji Cotter, Youth Theatre director. "Each group worked with creative expression, characterization, fun voices, and developing future skills in their craft of live theater and performing."

Younger students learned acting and theatre is just pretending, learning through animal characters and storytelling. Older students learned acting with scripts, mock trials, student-led projects and monologues.

"They really dug in deep into personal feeling," Cotter said.

Cotter said that The Youth Theatre plans to hold fall and spring theater classes, 10-week sessions that are similar to the summer camps.

"We don't have a specific show that we all work on jointly but we have a showcase at the very end of the semester," Cotter said.

Read more on Sioux City Journal.

