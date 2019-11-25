Playhouse Presents A CHRISTMAS STORY, The Musical

The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents the family holiday classic, A Christmas Story, The Musical, Dec. 6-23, 2019. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. A Christmas Story, The Musical is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience.

Set in the 1940s in Hohman, IN, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts: an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response ("You'll shoot your eye out!"), Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie's friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; the Bumpus hounds; and many others. We triple dog dare you to see this show!

The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

For more information about the Playhouse and A Christmas Story, The Musical, contact the Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.





Ticket prices start at $29