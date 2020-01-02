Playhouse Friday Funday Presents THE BRAVE LITTLE TAILOR

Join The Des Moines Community Playhouse on Jan. 10, 2020, for The Brave Little Tailor. This story is the latest in the 2019-20 season of Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. Performances are at the Playhouse, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, and 1:30 PM. Shows are approximately 45 minutes in length. The performance at 10:45 AM will have audio description provided by IRIS. Admission is $6 per person, adults and children. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.

After slaying seven flies with one swat, can one little tailor use brains instead of brawn to get the best of some goofy giants and a crafty king? It's not her fault if, along the way, a giant thinks she slayed seven giants, now is it?

Friday Funday performances are held monthly, October 2019-May 2020. This season features a wide variety of fairy tales and fables including The Brave Little Tailor, Jan.10, 2020; The Mitten, Feb. 7, 2020; Rapunzel, Mar. 6, 2020; The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Apr. 3, 2020; and The Brementown Musicians, May 8, 2020.

The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

