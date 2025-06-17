PLAYSTATION | THE CONCERT is Coming to Des Moines Civic Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of the global tour of PlayStation | The Concert launched last month in Dublin, and will make its stop at the Des Moines Civic Center for one show only on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 7:30 PM. The thrilling production combines the breathtaking music and visuals from nine legendary video game titles into one unforgettable experience. PlayStation | The Concert transports fans into the epic worlds of games that have not only captivated its players, but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks including “God of War,” “The Last of Us,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Horizon,” “Astro Bot,” “Journey,” “Helldivers 2,” “Bloodborne,” and “Uncharted.”

The U.S. tour of PlayStation | The Concert will press start in New York City on October 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale June 20.

PlayStation | The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments. At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuouso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a deeply immersive live concert experience.

For more than three decades, PlayStation has been at the cutting edge of gaming, setting new standards for innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences to millions around the world. The games featured in this tour aren't just titles, they're cultural touchstones that have reshaped the entertainment landscape. Now, with video game music stepping into the global spotlight, PlayStation | The Concert is poised to redefine what a music experience can be. The ultimate video game concert experience embodies PlayStation's innovative spirit and pushes the limits of what's possible.

