Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MEN ON BOATS Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in 2025

Performances run February 7 - March 2, 2025.

By: Dec. 20, 2024
MEN ON BOATS Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Men on Boats is coming to Des Moines Playhouse next year. Performances run February 7 - March 2, 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; GREASE THE MUSICAL at Union Street Players Leads Best Musical!
Voting Open for the Top 3 of Next On Stage: Season 5
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 5

The year: 1869. The crew: a maniacally talkative youth, an old Civil War vet who doesn’t like people, an overexcited Brit, and a hunter who wears only beaver skins, to name just a few. Led by John Wesley Powell, a one-armed crazy-faced explorer with an excitable soul, this motley bunch faces treacherous Colorado River rapids and the unexplored American frontier. Governed by ambition, hunger, and downright insanity, they must decide when to press on and when to give in to the dangers of exploration.

Note: This play contains adult language. A preshow talk is offered 30 minutes prior to curtain.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos