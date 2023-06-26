Jukebox Saturday Night Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in October

Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America’s Swing Era, performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie and more! Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.

Jukebox Saturday Night is managed by Glenn Miller Productions, Inc. With over 60 years experience, this company knows how to do Swing! Audiences can expect the same quality as the Glenn Miller Orchestra while hearing the biggest and best hits of the Big Band Era.

The event is on October 30, 2023.