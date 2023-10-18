JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT is Coming to Coralville This Month

Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America's Swing Era.
JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT will swing into Coralville Monday, October 30 to perform music from America's Big Band Era. Tickets cost $23–$28 each and are available online at Click Here, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.
Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America's Swing Era, performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie and more! Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O'Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.
Jukebox Saturday Night is managed by Glenn Miller Productions, Inc. With over 60 years experience, this company knows how to do Swing! Audiences can expect the same quality as the Glenn Miller Orchestra while hearing the biggest and best hits of the Big Band Era.
