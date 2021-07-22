JOSEPH HALL: ELVIS ROCK 'N REMEMBER Returns to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, August 7

After multiple postponements due to the pandemic, the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts will welcome back Joseph Hall and his "Elvis Rock 'N Remember" tribute Saturday, August 7 at 7:00 PM.

ELVIS IS IN THE BUILDING! This show celebrates the roots of Elvis, yet is a fast-paced concert that makes it difficult for you to stay in your seat. It caters to both the young and the young at heart. He's got the look, the voice, the charm and the moves that take us back to a time when parents were flabbergasted by the flauntingly provocative hip action.

In Hall's Elvis Rock 'N Remember show, he achieves a powerful flashback experience to the moment when fans fell in love with the talented, handsome, carefree, energetic, high-spirited young man that is Elvis Presley. The show is masterfully produced with a mixture of Elvis hits from rock 'n roll, country, pop to gospel, multiple costume changes and a heartfelt tribute to our veterans. He's even got the teddy bears and scarves to woo the ladies. A must-see for all ages!

Tickets are $17-$32. Both regular seating and socially distanced seating options are available. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370. The Box Office is open for phone calls Wednesday-Friday 12:00-4:00 PM.