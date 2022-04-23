Iowa Stage Theatre Company Will Present World Premiere of GIRLS WEEKEND 2: THE BACHELORETTE PARTY

Iowa Stage Theatre Company (ISTC), central Iowa's home for award-winning theater that inspires, enlightens and entertains, is excited to announce the world premiere of Iowa writer Karen Schaeffer's Girls' Weekend 2: The Bachelorette Party at the Stoner Theater of Des Moines Performing Arts.

"Karen Schaeffer's debut, Girls Weekend, was a farce, which is one of the trickiest forms to write, and it was not only good but funny" said ISTC Artistic Director Matthew McIver. "Audiences laughed until it hurt at that show, and those fantastic characters are back for even more fun in Schaeffer's brand new play, Girls Weekend 2: The Bachelorette Party."

Girls' Weekend 2: The Bachelorette Party follows a group of women in the prime of life as they gather to celebrate their friend Meg's wedding, while trying to complete their own assignations on the side. The set design is by ISTC Director of Production Jay Jagim, winner of a Cloris Lifetime Achievement Award, with lighting design by Alex Snodgrass. Longtime Schaeffer collaborator Kathy Pingel directs. Caroline Frias designed the costumes, with local performer and radio host Maxwell Schaeffer designing sound. Lauren Dursky serves as stage manager.